Brooklyn kinetic artist Joseph Herscher (previously) of Joseph’s Machines invited fellow machine maker Sprice Machines of San Diego to dine with him at a very long table. When Joseph asked for the salt, Sprice set into motion an intricate Rube Goldberg machine that ran the length of the table and took over four minutes to reach the other end, Joseph’s longest machine ever.

If you have a long table this is a useful way to pass the salt to the opposite end.