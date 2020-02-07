A Bouncy Line of Rubber Band Clothing

Japanese art student Rie Sakamoto has created an incredible line of clothing made out of rubber bands that are knitted together. Sakamoto presented this bouncy line as part of her graduating thesis from the Integrated Design department at Tama Art University.
via Spoon and Tamago