Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Bouncy Line of Rubber Band Clothing

by on

Rie Sakamoto Rubber Bands

Japanese art student Rie Sakamoto has created an incredible line of clothing made out of rubber bands that are knitted together. Sakamoto presented this bouncy line as part of her graduating thesis from the Integrated Design department at Tama Art University.

Rubber Band Dress and Sweater

Rubber Band Sweater

via Spoon and Tamago


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved