Talented DIYer Yang Ausherman of Tofugami shared a wonderful video tutorial showing how to make a highly believable Alien Facehugger mask completely out of rubber bands. Yang was challenged by her husband Shawn to make this mask for him for his Halloween costume and she certainly came through.

This is an alien face hugger inspired by the Alien movie. It is made of 100% rubber band. …This was a challenge presented by my husband who said I could make one out of rubber bands.

