Rotting Fruit Sculptures Made of Gemstones and Beads

Artist Kathleen Ryan has created “Bad Fruit”, a wonderful collection of giant fruit sculptures that appear to be in various stages of rotting. This illusion is created with the strategic placement of beads and gemstones such as amethyst, quartz, and marble. These materials mimic the colors of invasive molds but are far longer lasting and durable.

Studded top to bottom in pinned glass beads and semiprecious stones, these “bad fruits” capture the creeping mold, decaying skins, and collapsing structures of rotten fruits. Beautiful, intricate, and playful, the rotting fruits nevertheless emit “an ugliness and unease,” as the artist recently put it. “There’s an inherent sense of decline built into them.

via Colossal