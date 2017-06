While performing its only chore of vacuuming the carpet, a thoughtful Roomba caught onto the handle of a child’s wagon filled with beloved plush toys and pulled it around the living room for a short time before getting stopped by the couch. According to homeowner Jesse J Bueno, this hilarious situation first happened by accident.

Wife came home and found the Roomba had hooked onto my daughters toy and taking them for a ride.

via Incredible Things