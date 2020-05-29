A Beautiful Well-Preserved Ancient Roman Mosaic Floor Is Discovered Underneath a Northern Italian Vineyard

Surveyors in Verona, Italy made the incredible discovery of a beautiful, incredibly well-preserved ancient Roman mosaic floor under the ground of a local vineyard. This discovery was made after several failed attempts to locate the ruins of the Roman Villa over the past hundred years.

According to Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella, this is a good start, but there is more to be done.

(translated) The technicians of the Superintendence of Verona, with a targeted coring of the soil, are partially discovering the remains of the artifact still present under a few meters of earth, with a specific objective: to identify the exact extension and exact location of the ancient building. Subsequently, the Superintendency will liaise with the owners of the area and with the Municipality to identify the most appropriate ways to make this archaeological treasure always hidden under our feet available and accessible.

via BBC News