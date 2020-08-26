fbpx

Artist Uses Neural Network Tool to Realistically Depict Ancient Roman Emperors as They Might Have Looked

Roman Emperors Split Face

Artist Daniel Voshart has created the Roman Emperor Project, a manipulated photo series that focuses on bringing life to images of ancient Roman emperors. Voshart used the neural network tool Artbreeder, Photoshop and historical information to realistically depict each ruler as he might have actually looked at the time. Voshart is selling prints of the series on Etsy.

Using the neural-net tool Artbreeder, Photoshop, and historical references, I have created photoreal portraits of Roman Emperors. For this project, I have transformed, or restored (cracks, noses, ears etc.) almost a thousand images of busts to make the 54 emperors of The Principate (27 BC to 285 AD).

Roman Emperors The Principate

Here is Part One of the Appearance of The Principate series – The Julio-Claudian dynasty

Roman Emperor Augustus
Augustus

Roman Emperor Tiberius
Tiberius

Roman Emperor Caligula
Caligula

Roman Emperor Claudius
Claudius

Roman Emperor Nero
Nero

images by Daniel Voshart

via PetaPixel


