Scarlet, A Previously Unreleased 1974 Rolling Stones Song That Features Jimmy Page From Led Zeppelin

The Rolling Stones have released released a minimalist “liner notes” music video to accompany their song “Scarlet”. The previously unreleased song was written in 1974 and featured legendary guitarist Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin and bassist Ric Grech from the band Blind Faith.

One of three unheard tracks featured on Goats Head Soup 2020, sitting alongside an all-new stereo mix of the original 1973 album, plus demos, outtakes, live performances & more.

Page stated that he had a really good time recording this song with some old friends.

It sounded a good opportunity to catch up with old friends.?

?

There was Keith Richards on electric guitar, myself on electric guitar, Rick Grech on bass and a drummer and engineer I had not met before. Keith kicked it off and I began to mould a riff around his guitar part to — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) July 22, 2020

The song was released just two months ahead of their new compilation album Goat’s Head Soup, which is available to pre-order and will ship “on or around September 4, 2020”.