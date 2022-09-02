1,000 Musicians Perform a Powerful Cover of the Queen and David Bowie Song ‘Under Pressure’

Rockin’1000, the enormous 1,000-person band from Italy that plays different rock songs en masse, performed a powerful live cover of the iconic Queen and David Bowie collaborative song “Under Pressure” during their 2022 show in Paris. Singer Augusta Trebeschi sang Freddie Mercury‘s lead vocals beautifully while the rest of the musicians kept perfect time with each other.

In 1981 the meeting between Queen and David Bowie gave us one of the most beautiful rock songs of all time: this is our tribute to Under Pressure, performed by 1.000 musicians.