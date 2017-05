Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Kohler (a.k.a. “The Backyard Scientist“) built a custom fidget spinner out of an 1/4” aluminum plate with 3 E sized rocket engines strapped to it.

A post shared by Kevin (@backyardscientistofficial) on May 28, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Out in the garage casting some aluminum, and playing with my new giant fidget spinner. And now I'm bleeding pic.twitter.com/wHf4c4mn0x

— TheBackyardScientist (@ChemicalKevy) May 25, 2017