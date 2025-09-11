Brilliant Sitar Covers of Popular Rock and Rap Songs

Musician Ronobir Lahiri performs absolutely brilliant covers of classic rock, pop, and rap songs on sitar. Lahiri, who was trained on the instrument in the Kolkata district of West Bengal, India, also has an amazing voice that is highly reminiscent of Otis Redding. This, combined with his well-traveled fretting fingers, makes for some really great music.

Ronobir Lahiri is a Calcutta-trained sitarist (student of Sri Deepak Choudhuri, a leading disciple of Ravi Shankar). After nearly two decades in the classical tradition, he began blending sitar with electronic and pop textures…