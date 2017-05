Rock bouncers are vehicles made to climb rocky hills and to take quite a beating. The crew of Pro Rock Racing picked out an insanely steep and bumpy hill at the Rush Off-Road park in Northeastern Kentucky for drivers to take head on. MadRam11 Productions captured footage of numerous daring drivers trying to make their way to the top of the nasty hill. Some managed to crawl to the top, while others came rolling and crashing back down to the bottom.

A post shared by MadRam11 Productions (@madram11) on May 10, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

A post shared by MadRam11 Productions (@madram11) on May 9, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

A post shared by MadRam11 Productions (@madram11) on May 11, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

