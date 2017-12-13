The Rock Hall Announces the Class of 2018 Inductees Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the Fans’ Ballot that was tallied alongside the other ballots to determine the 2018 Inductees. Four of the winners of the Fans’ Ballot (Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits and The Moody Blues) will be inducted as performers in 2018.

