Colorful Posters With Iconic Rock Albums of Different Genres Reimagined as Oversized Postage Stamps

Dorothy has released a series of detailed posters with iconic rock albums reimagined as colorful, oversized postage stamps. The posters come in four different music genres; psychedelic, post-punk, post-rock and electronic. Each genre also has a coordinating Spotify playlist.

Each stamp features a graphic inspired by the album (or tracks on the album), the date of release, the label it was released and its running time. Follow our carefully curated Playlist on Spotify which includes 84 of our favourite tracks from the 42 albums featured on the print.

The prints are available for purchase individually or as discounted special offer bundled packages.