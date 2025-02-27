Robotic Spy Squirrel Captures Sneaky Squirrels Stealing Acorns From Each Other

In an amusing clip from the the David Tennant-narrated BBC/PBS series Spy in the Wild, a robotic spy squirrel created by John Downer Productions offered up an acorn for a real squirrel to take. What the spy actually captured was the really sneaky ways that these cute little rodents plot against each other to steal buried bounty and the hilarious lengths they go to in order to keep their stashes secret.

Our spy cam witnesses the claws come out as these fluffy-tailed rodent bandits scramble for acorns!