Spy Herring Joins Large Shoal of Flatulent Herring

In an amusing clip from the BBC series Spy In the Ocean, narrated by David Tennant, a spy herring joins a large, but rather flatulent shoal of herring traveling as a group. The incredibly large group of fish find themselves evading the impeding danger of hungry sea lions and diving surf scoter ducks while looking for a safe place to lay and fertilize their eggs. A robotic spy eagle watched from overhead.

Spy Herring eavesdrops on the strange sounds produced by flatulent herring as they guide others to the spot. Our Spy slips into the shoal as they attempt to dodge marauding sea lions and the diving scoter ducks that are after their eggs.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

