Eleven Robotic Dancing Santas in Sunglasses Perform Synchronized Synthesized Christmas Carols

Musician and inventor Sam Battle of Look Mum No Computer had a touch of the holiday spirit when he built “The Santasizer”, a series of eleven robotic dancing Santas in sunglasses that were all connected together onto a motherboard that was fed into his synthesizer allowing the Santas to perform synchronized synthesized carols of the season.

heres a machine i built to please the 90’s dancing santa toy gods