Roborace released in-car footage of DevBot, their developmental electric self driving racing car, doing a full autonomous lap around the Berlin ePrix in Berlin, Germany at 124 mph. The crew behind the autonomous electric racing car also explained how they set the DevBot up for the high-speed lap.

A post shared by Roborace (@roborace) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

A post shared by Roborace (@roborace) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:35am PST

A post shared by Roborace (@roborace) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

via Mashable