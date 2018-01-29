Laughing Squid

Robomart, A Self-Driving Produce Store

The startup tech company, Robomart, has created a brilliant self-driving store on wheels that is capable of driving a wide variety of fresh produce to a consumer’s front door. The fully electric autonomous stores, which use NVIDIA’s Inception program to control the fleer, can travel a total of 70 miles on a full charge and make local deliveries at approximately 25 MPH.

We’re building a fleet of on-demand, self-driving stores that we’ll license to retailers to power the most affordable on-demand delivery services across the world.

Consumers will simply tap a button to request the closest robomart. Once it arrives, they head outside, unlock the doors, and shop for the products they want. When they are done, they just close the doors and send it on its way. Robomart tracks what customers have taken using patent pending “grab and go” checkout free technology and will charge them and send a receipt accordingly.

