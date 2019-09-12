Robert Is Here, A South Florida Farm Stand That Carries a Wonderful Variety of Unusual Tropical Fruit

Great Big Story paid a visit to Robert Moehling, a South Florida farmer who takes advantage of the warm climate to grow a wide variety of tropical fruits, which he sells at his Homestead farm stand called Robert Is Here. Moehling explains how he got into farming tropical fruit at a very young age, the incredible growth of his business and how the stand got its name.

‘My dad was farming down in South Florida and he was not doing as well as could have been done.’ So his dad put up a sign that said Robert is here as a marketing technique…my aim is to be the best farm market ever on the planet and I’m not far from it.