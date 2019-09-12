Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Robert Is Here, A South Florida Farm Stand That Carries a Wonderful Variety of Unusual Tropical Fruit

by at on

Great Big Story paid a visit to Robert Moehling, a South Florida farmer who takes advantage of the warm climate to grow a wide variety of tropical fruits, which he sells at his Homestead farm stand called Robert Is Here. Moehling explains how he got into farming tropical fruit at a very young age, the incredible growth of his business and how the stand got its name.

‘My dad was farming down in South Florida and he was not doing as well as could have been done.’ So his dad put up a sign that said Robert is here as a marketing technique…my aim is to be the best farm market ever on the planet and I’m not far from it.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved