Robert Irwin Offers a Closer Look at Hazel the Baby Kangaroo Backstage at The Tonight Show

Shortly after introducing an adorable baby kangaroo named Hazel to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, a smiling Robert Irwin offered a closer look at Hazel, offering some very interesting facts about these marsupials including their what they eat, fascinating birth process and why they prefer jumping to walking.

