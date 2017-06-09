Laughing Squid

Robert Irwin Offers a Closer Look at Hazel the Baby Kangaroo Backstage at The Tonight Show

Shortly after introducing an adorable baby kangaroo named Hazel to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, a smiling Robert Irwin offered a closer look at Hazel, offering some very interesting facts about these marsupials including their what they eat, fascinating birth process and why they prefer jumping to walking.

Thirteen-year-old animal expert Robert Irwin shares some facts about the red kangaroo, like what their diet is, how they manage to jump for such long distances and some incredible things mother kangaroos do.

