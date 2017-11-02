Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey Give a Lively Tour of Their Spectacular Windmill Hamptons House

Megastar Robert Downey Jr and his lovely wife Susan Downey invited Architectural Digest to come in and tour their spectacular converted windmill house in the Hamptons on the East End of Long Island. During the tour, the lively couple pointed out their favorite art, their newly decorated bathroom, their favorite places in the house, their messy closet. Most unique of all, however, were the paper signs repeatedly reminded everyone to not let the cats out.
