Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey Give a Lively Tour of Their Spectacular Windmill Hamptons House

by at on

Megastar Robert Downey Jr and his lovely wife Susan Downey invited Architectural Digest to come in and tour their spectacular converted windmill house in the Hamptons on the East End of Long Island. During the tour, the lively couple pointed out their favorite art, their newly decorated bathroom, their favorite places in the house, their messy closet. Most unique of all, however, were the paper signs repeatedly reminded everyone to not let the cats out.

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey turned a converted windmill into a stylish and charming Hamptons home. In this funny, full-access tour, the Downeys show off their favorite art, let you into their closets, and explain why their cats have full run of the place.

