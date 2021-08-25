RoBeetle, The World’s Lightest Crawling Robot

Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibia, an assistant professor at the Washington State University School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, has created the “RoBeetle”, a tiny four-legged robot that runs on liquid methanol fuel through catalytic combustion. This lilliputian quadruped weighs just 88 milligrams (less than an ounce), climbs slopes like its natural counterpart, and can carry nearly three times its own weight.

This incredible discovery has also earned Pérez-Arancibia a Guinness World Record for the lightest crawling robot.

via Boing Boing