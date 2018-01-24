Artist Rob Sheridan Shares How He Played a Role in Spreading the Infamous Dancing Baby Meme

In 1998, a 16 year old Rob Sheridan, a talented artist, photographer, former creative director for Nine Inch Nails and friend of Laughing Squid, sat down for an interview with local television station K5 in Seattle to talk about the website he made that was dedicated to the infamous “Dancing Baby“.

The Dancing Baby already made an appearance on the show Ally McBeal and was making the rounds as one of the very first internet memes. While Sheridan didn’t create the Dancing Baby, he certainly played a big role in propagating it, though at the time, he was reticent to share that fact with others. Twenty years later, however, Sheridan opened up about it in a post on his Patreon page. In the rather comprehensive post, Sheridan stated that over the years he’s come feel a bit more pride about the subject, particularly since his friends were impressed with what he did. As are many others.