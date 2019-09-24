Laughing Squid

Judas Priest Lead Vocalist Rob Halford Performs With Black Sabbath During the Live At Ozzfest Tour in 2004

In 2004, the legendary Rob Halford of Judas Priest temporarily took the place of Ozzy Osbourne (previously) as the vocalist for Black Sabbath during a Live At Ozzfest show in Camden, New Jersey. Among the songs he performed with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Adam Wakeman were “Into the Void”, “Paranoid” and “Children of the Grave”.

Black Sabbath with Rob Halford of Judas Priest live at Ozzfest, Tweeter Center at the Waterfront, Camden, New Jersey, USA, August 26th, 2004, Ozzfest 2004 Tour.





