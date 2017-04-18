Riz Ahmed and James Corden Trade Raps in a Brutal Yet Socially Relevant Round of ‘Drop the Mic’

Riz Ahmed, the breakout star of the HBO series The Night Of appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to spar with the eponymous host in a round of the show’s epic rap battle “Drop the Mic“. Both men started strong, citing socially relevant issues to brutally cut each other down, but in the end Ahmed, who is a member of the Swet Shop Boys, easily won the round.
I'm still a bit confused with the show that you're sellin'
You sing and dance real cute, isn't that basically Ellen?https://t.co/kQapPl0aBg pic.twitter.com/4MblVXqgbh
