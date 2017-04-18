Laughing Squid

Riz Ahmed and James Corden Trade Raps in a Brutal Yet Socially Relevant Round of ‘Drop the Mic’

Riz Ahmed, the breakout star of the HBO series The Night Of appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to spar with the eponymous host in a round of the show’s epic rap battle “Drop the Mic“. Both men started strong, citing socially relevant issues to brutally cut each other down, but in the end Ahmed, who is a member of the Swet Shop Boys, easily won the round.

James Corden and Riz Ahmed square off in a rap battle, pitting television show host versus the star of “The Night Of” and it gets ugly.

