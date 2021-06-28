Ingenious Modular Camp Kitchen With Working Sink That Stores Inside of a Rivian R1T Electric Truck

The Rivian R1T is a sleek electric truck that features a number of surprising features, including an ingenious modular “Camp Kitchen” that slides right out from the truck’s gear tunnel to form a counter upon which sits a two-burner induction stove and a working collapsible sink with a spray nozzle. The other side of the counter boasts cork-lined drawers to hold cookware, dishes, and silverware, all of which are included as is a coffee grinder. There are also two outlets to power countertop appliances. When done, the unit slides right back into the gear tunnel.

The magic of outdoor cooking, with all the essentials from home. Our Camp Kitchen enables you to prepare complete meals wherever you are — easily, comfortably, and with a view.

The Volter shared a handy demonstration of this very convenient portable kitchen.