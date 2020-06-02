A Seemingly Innocent Stretch of River With a Violent Undercurrent That’s Deadly to Anyone Who Falls In

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a tidal episode Amazing Places, host Tom Scott explains why a seemingly innocent stretch of water is so incredibly deadly. Known as The Strid, this body of water is actually a very narrow part of the River Wharfe in Bolton Abbey, Yorkshire. The river is made up of rapids and waterfalls and the narrow areas compress this rushing motion for a violent undercurrent.

The Strid is also dangerous because there are no banks. Instead, the water pushed its way through the rocks leaving slippery overhangs in its midst. Scott admitted that he didn’t want to get close to the edge for fear of falling in.