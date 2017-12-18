With help from Tony Reid of Mind Over Metal, Stephen Robinson of 52 Skillz learned how to rip a phone book in half using his bare hands.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
With help from Tony Reid of Mind Over Metal, Stephen Robinson of 52 Skillz learned how to rip a phone book in half using his bare hands.
Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.