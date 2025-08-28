GeoGuessr Rides in a Google Street View Car That Is Capturing an Expanded View of Costa Rica

Professional Google Maps player Trevor Rainbolt was invited to ride in a Google Street View car as it captured images of the Costa Rican city La Fortuna. This was especially exciting for Rainbolt as he got to be part of the expanded coverage of the country.

This year google maps expanded their street view coverage in Costa Rica, and I got to be a part of it.

Along the way, Rainbolt experienced the beauty of the country first hand, viewing “flooded world locations” in real life

Roads like that are always very highly appreciated within the community. We call them flooded world locations. Because the driver doesn’t have to go down that road. To be a part of a road like that is very special.

He also was invited to ride horses and experience the beauty of Costa Rica.

This was such a special experience. I was the first one to study Costa Rica before it releases, so I’m leaving smarter and humbled by all the people I met. We mapped all of that.