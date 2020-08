Musician Rick Astley, of “Rickroll” fame, performed an absolutely incredible acoustic cover of the Post Malone song “Better Now”. Astley was smiling throughout the performance, giving the song a sense of warmth and personalization. Before he started, Astley stated that there were a lot of words in the song and he didn’t properly know it, but he was going to give it a go. And he did. Brilliantly.

My cover of Better Now by Post Malone.

Here’s the original version of the song.