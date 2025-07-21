Morty Gets Himself Into Trouble in a Stop Motion Animated Promo for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8

Swedish sculptor and filmmaker Guldies (Alex Unger) created an incredible stop motion clay animation that features a hapless Morty of Rick and Morty getting himself into trouble in a promo for the eighth season of the show.

I got the chance to animate a stop-motion promo for Season 8 of Rick and Morty!?A dream come true, and I want to thank everyone at Adult Swim’s social team for the opportunity and support.

Guldies also shared the process behind creating this promo, which took a lot of time and skill.

I spent a lot of time building the set and I just couldn’t stop working on it. It was so much fun sculpting all the small gadgets and re-imagine Ricks garage in 3D. I definitely want to bring this way of working into my own personal projects. Everything was animated in Dragoframe in 12 fps, using a Canon EOS 5D Mark II. I used lots of clay from JOVI, super sculpey, miniature wooden planks, different types of cardboard, acrylic paint and patience.