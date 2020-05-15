Laughing Squid

‘Rick and Morty’ Prop Designer Talks About Creating Unusual Spaceships and Unique Devices for the Show

Brent Noll, the very talented lead prop designer for the sublime animated series Rick and Morty, shared with Adult Swim what goes into creating unique weapons, mind-blowing and bizarre devices (like the Portal Gun and the Plumbus), and unusual vehicles for the series, particularly spaceships.

The biggest and most important prop …is the UFO which is Rick’s spaceship. …A fair part of the job has got to be just drawing spaceships. Like that’s my reason to live and it’s always the most rewarding. And then typically everything explodes in ‘Rick and Morty’.


