Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘Rick and Morty’ Returns For The Final Half of Season Four Filled With Eccentric Extraterrestrial Adventures

by on

On April Fool’s Day 2020, Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will be returning for the second half of the fourth season on May 3,2020. The season promises to be filled with a fantastic array of Rick and Morty’s eccentric adventures, both of the extraterrestrial types as well as those occurring upon terra firma.

Rick and Morty The Other Five

The intergalactic pair was beautifully reinterpreted by Kaichi Sato and Studio Deen as anime characters.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved