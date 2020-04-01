‘Rick and Morty’ Returns For The Final Half of Season Four Filled With Eccentric Extraterrestrial Adventures

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On April Fool’s Day 2020, Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will be returning for the second half of the fourth season on May 3,2020. The season promises to be filled with a fantastic array of Rick and Morty’s eccentric adventures, both of the extraterrestrial types as well as those occurring upon terra firma.

The intergalactic pair was beautifully reinterpreted by Kaichi Sato and Studio Deen as anime characters.