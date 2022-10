Rick and Morty respectively embody Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ in a cartoon remix of the song “The Highs & the Lows”. This amusing mashup was created by Adam Schleichkorn (“Mylo the Cat”).

Rick Sanchez as Chance the Rapper and Joey Badass as Morty rapping, “The Highs & The Lows”.As many of you know, I’m old and very out of the loop on new music, but the second I heard this song, it was instantly my jam!