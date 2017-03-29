Laughing Squid

Richard Kinda Sorta Parts Ways With Pied Piper in the Trailer for the Fourth Season of Silicon Valley

In the trailer for the fourth season of the HBO series Silicon Valley, a conflicted Richard (Thomas Middleditch) gathers up his courage to let the Pied Piper team know that he’s moving on elsewhere. Little did he know that the team had other plans for him, as revealed to him by Jared (Zach Woods), but as history has shown, things don’t always work out as planned. Season 4 premieres on HBO April 23, 2017.

Richard! I was waiting out front. They wanted to ambush you and replace you, but I had nothing to do with it.

