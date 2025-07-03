Comedian Richard Ayoade Reads a Series of Frantic Letters From Franz Kafka to His Fiancée in 1912

Comedian Richard Ayoade read a frantic series of rather anxious letters written by Franz Kafka to his fiancée Felice Bauer in 1912. The talented writer expressed his feelings by cursing the slow pace of the mail, which did not keep up with his need to communicate his love.

The reading took place at a Letters Live event in 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

