The Black Rhinos of Oregon Zoo Have a Glorious Time Goring and Squishing Halloween Pumpkins

The beautiful black rhinoceroses of the Oregon Zoo including little Tamu, had a glorious time goring and squishing bright orange Halloween pumpkins. These critically endangered pachyderms, who are ambassador animals for the zoo, had no trouble piercing through the thick skin of the gourd with their amazing horns to reach the sweet flesh inside.

They gored the gourds