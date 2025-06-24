Rhett McLaughlin of Rhett and Link Showcases His Mythical Storybook Log Cabin Home in North Carolina

Rhett McLaughlin of Rhett and Link and Good Mythical Morning and his wife Jessie McLaughlin of Jessie Lane Interiors welcomed Architectural Digest to their mythical storybook wood cabin home in the woods of North Carolina. The couple had been living in Los Angeles, but relocated to be closer to family.

So we were based in Los Angeles, California where we make “Good Mythical Morning” and everything else at Mythical Entertainment, but both of us, have all of our family, here in North Carolina. …So we wanted to get a place, you know, put down a root or two, or some logs, it’s a log cabin. – Some big logs, they’re very big logs.

Jessie designed and decorated the cabin, which pairs very traditional architecture with whimsical design.

I’m an interior designer, so when I saw this, I immediately had a big vision for it. When you walk into this house, it feels like a storybook or a fairytale, and I wanted people to not know when they are or where they are. …I wanted to really push on that feeling of “Are there magic beans in the backyard that you can climb to a beanstalk?'”