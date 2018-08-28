Carnivores Rhett and Link Review Eight Different Veggie Burgers In Time for Labor Day Weekend

In an end-of-summer Labor Day-themed Good Mythical Morning, the carnivorous comedy duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal of Rhett & Link sample a variety of veggie burgers to determine which one best approximates the taste of meat. They tested the eight top selling veggie burgers available for grocery purchase. This includes Boca Burger, Morningstar Farms, Dr. Praeger’s, Gardein Chipotle Burger, Amy’s California Burger, Garden Burger, Hillary’s Veggie Burger and Beyond Meat Beyond Burger.

Unfortunately, the Impossible Burger was excluded from consideration because it’s only available in restaurants at this point. The meat eating duo set about their task, testing out each of the burgers, but ultimately the Beyond Burger won over their hearts and stomachs, with Amy’s coming in a distant second.

Even the way it interacts with a grill makes it, again, we’re meat eaters, so we’re biased. If you’re a vegetarian or a vegan and you’re in the market for a burger such as these, you may not like this one because it approximates meat so well, that may not be your thing. And we recommend Amy’s for that. Otherwise, boy, this is a magical achievement.

Thanks Scott Devaney!