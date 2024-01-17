The Retiring Penguins of the Cincinnati Zoo Adorably Parade Down the Street

Several elder King penguins of the Cincinnati Zoo adorably waddled out of their habitat with their keepers in their final year of public parades, kicking off the 2024 Penguin Days. The five penguins, Stacey, Larry, Martin, Luther, and Bebe, slapped their feet along the pavement as they interacted with the appreciative crowd. Sadly, this group is aging, and while they will live in the same habitat, the zoo feels it is better for them to retire from public life.

This is the final year for Penguin Parades before our aging king penguins retire. Penguin Parades are Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday Mondays (Jan 15 & Feb 19) at 11am. It must be colder than 50 degrees for the penguins to participate in the Penguin Parades.