Retiring Mercedes-Benz CEO Goes For a Drive in a New BMW After Saying Goodbye to His Employees

BMW poked lighthearted, but respectable fun at Daimler in a touching tribute to retiring Mercedes-Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche on his last day of work. A lookalike Zetsche makes the rounds, says his goodbyes, turns in his badge and leaves for home in a chauffeured Mercedes. Once at his great home, he sneaks into his massive garage and pulls out in a brand new BMW Roadster i8, with nothing but the road ahead and a wide-open future.

At the end of the clip, BMW thanks Zetsche for giving them a run for their money for so many years and acknowledging their much more strategically cooperative relationship as of late.