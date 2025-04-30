Musician Painstakingly Restores an ‘Unrepairable’ Mangled Trombone by Hand

Professional musician Ken Robinson of Robinson’s Remedies painstakingly restored a trombone by hand that was completely mangled by the person who owned it without the use of really expensive tools. The horn, which was previously deemed “unrepairable”, became truly recognizable by the time Robinson was finished with it.

Today I’m showing you my restoration process of a Bach trombone bell. This repair was quite the doozy…

via The Awesomer