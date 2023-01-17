Expert Repairs and Restores a Rusty 1930s Typewriter

Lucas Dul of Typewriter Chicago expertly repaired and restored a beautiful Royal portable typewriter from 1930 while explaining the process to Insider. The typewriter was brought to him by a client who held it in high esteem.

I’m going to show you how to restore a 90-year-old Royal typewriter. This particular machine was purchased new in India by a family member of my client. To him, it is a family heirloom. The serial number places it in the second half of 1930.

Dul painstakingly took apart the typewriter, gave it a deep clean, replaced several parts, and gave it a final test to ensure it was running like new.

The restoration involves taking apart the entire machine for deep cleaning, removing rust with a wire brush, replacing discolored keys, reassembly, and a type test to ensure the machine works perfectly.