Restoring Old Stuff restored vintage footage of Sankt Clemens Bro (Aarhus), Denmark from 1902 into high definition image resolution, using special software to add color and smooth out the rough parts.

I restored some old footage of Aarhus, Denmark. I used some software to colorize the footage and make the frame rate more smooth. I also enhanced the overall picture quality.

The video editor also restored footage of Copenhagen from 1906 and then in 1945.

via Digg