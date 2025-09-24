A Loving Tribute to Maru the ‘Liquid Cat’ That Shows How His Feline Siblings Are Coping in His Absence

Maru, the incredibly limber cat who would sit wherever he fit, sadly passed away on September 6, 2025, just four months after he celebrated his 18th birthday. His loving humans put together a beautiful tribute to his memory, showing how his surviving siblings Hana and Miri were coping with the sudden absence of their beloved brother. It turns out that both cats prefer going to places where Maru used to nap rather than their own.

Hana and Miri are more often in the places where Maru used to be.

Maru kept sitting where he was fitting right until the very end. Rest in Peace, lovely boy.