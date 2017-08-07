Compassionate Arborist Brothers-in-Law Who Rescue Cats From Tall Trees In Their Spare Time

Great Big Story visited with Tom Otto and Shaun Sears of Canopy Cat Rescue, a benevolent pair of brothers-in-law in Seattle, to talk with them about their shared vocation of rescuing cats out of tall trees. As professional arborists, both share a love of climbing trees and felines, so the mission came naturally to both of them. The men are unpaid for these genuine acts of kindness and rely on donations for rescue materials.

We created Canopy Cat Rescue in 2009 after discovering how very difficult it was for people to find help for their cats stuck high in trees. As cat people ourselves, we know how horrible it feels when a cat is missing and then cries for help are heard high up in a tree. Cold, hungry, scared, tired, and dehydrated; many cats unfortunately suffer each year after being stuck in trees. That is why Canopy Cat Rescue rescues cats—anytime, day or night, in all kinds of weather. All cats deserve to be rescued and reunited with their loved ones. We work on a donations-only basis, because it’s our mission and passion to rescue any cat stuck in any tree regardless of their families financial situation. We rescue A LOT of cats—hundreds every year from all over the state.