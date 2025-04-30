Devoted Roadrunner Returns Home Every Day to Bring Gifts to His Rescuer Human

A rescued greater roadrunner named Chappy is so devoted to his human Heather that he brings her gifts every day. Chappy was relinquished to Heather’s facility and refused to be released into the wild despite the fact that he was ready. Chappy is a wild bird, but he always comes home to Heather and tap dances on her head.

I actually attempted to release him the next morning I came out and he was a hood ornament on the front of my car. He’s a free bird he hunts on his own, drinks on his own. He seems to come home to mama’s house every night.

image via The Dodo

Heather works with all sorts of injured birds, giving them the care they need and letting them fly free when the time is right.

I’m a wildlife rehabilitator in the state of Texas. What we do is taking care of these animals in their dire strait moments then get them back to full health …These animals connect with me in a way that I can’t explain. ….we develop some sort of a relationship it’s tears of joy sometimes when I see them fully recovered.