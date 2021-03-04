Rescued Capybara Really Enjoys a Good Scratch

Former Disney actor and biologist Natália Cará of Biologando Pelo Mundo came across a rather affectionate rescued capybara who wanted nothing more than to interact with someone who would provide yummy scratches. Cará happily obliged, mostly concentrating on the neck and head areas.

This rescued capybara decided to approach me while I was cleaning her pool and begged me for some scratches… her reaction to it is equally funny and adorable!!

Whenever the giant rodent lifted her head for further scratching, she revealed absolutely adorable buck teeth.

