Woman Takes Her Rescued Partially Blind Pigeon For a Walk Every Day

When a wayward pigeon crashed into the side of her father’s apartment window, a kind woman named Tigris immediately stepped up to take care of him, giving the bird antibiotics and nursing him back to good health. Unfortunately, one of the pigeon’s eyes went completely blind from the accident, so he could not be released back into the wild. Instead, she took him home and named him Jordy.

His eye was bulging out. …They gave me antibiotics for his head. So for 10 days, I was giving him that. I was hoping to release him. But then after all the swelling came down, you could see that eye was completely blind. He can’t be released. And also by that point, he was so happy to be with me that I felt he could have a nice life at home.

Because of his partial blindness, Jordy has difficulty flying, so his human takes him out for walks every day.

He can fly. Like there’s nothing wrong with his wings. But because he’s blind, if he comes to a different place, he needs some time to kind of figure out where things are because anything that’s on his left side is not there. So he does crash into things sometimes. …Whenever I’m home, he’s just on my shoulder. I think he prefers being on my shoulder than flying to places. So, even if he wants to go somewhere, he prefers if I go with him.